Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Howmet Aerospace worth $180,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.83 and a 12 month high of $202.50.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

