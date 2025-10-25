Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $825.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $768.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

