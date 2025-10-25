Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.6%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.09 and a 200 day moving average of $146.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

