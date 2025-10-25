Aspen Capital Management LLC Takes $739,000 Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $234,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,565.10. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at $28,541,025.99. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,876 shares of company stock valued at $47,485,929 over the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on Roblox and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $127.85 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

