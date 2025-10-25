Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Stake Increased by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 19,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $316.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.49 and a 200-day moving average of $292.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.14.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

