Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 721,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 349,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1,734.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 360,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 340,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

