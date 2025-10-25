Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6%

UNP stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

