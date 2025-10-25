Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 18,051 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Fielder Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.2% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after purchasing an additional 339,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,776,000 after acquiring an additional 521,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $77.31 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $82.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.