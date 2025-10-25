CNB Bank Sells 2,158 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

CNB Bank reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

