Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41. The company has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

