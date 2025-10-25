iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stake Cut by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 27.1%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

