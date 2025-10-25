Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.110-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.900-19.950 EPS.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $478.80 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $456.98 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.09.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 target price (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $703.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 291,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $83,668,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 100,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

