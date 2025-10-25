Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $188.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

