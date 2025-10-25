Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Molten Ventures (LON:GROW)

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 580 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

Molten Ventures Stock Up 4.0%

GROW stock opened at GBX 491 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 381.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 333.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £864.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,227.50 and a beta of 1.25. Molten Ventures has a 12 month low of GBX 215.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 197.67 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 112,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 371, for a total transaction of £418,974.01. Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £25,045.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,686 shares of company stock worth $5,110,728. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI.

