Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 188,685 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $82,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after buying an additional 9,350,011 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 455,084.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,844,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843,278 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,031,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,873,000 after acquiring an additional 384,674 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 37.9%

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

