Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,217 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,705,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

