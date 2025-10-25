Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

