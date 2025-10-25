Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

