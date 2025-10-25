R Squared Ltd Invests $309,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 137,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

KMI stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

