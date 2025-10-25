Northstar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Northstar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.8% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $223.03 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

