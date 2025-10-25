Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE DUK opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.