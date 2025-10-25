SSA Swiss Advisors AG Has $31,000 Stake in SLB Limited $SLB

SSA Swiss Advisors AG trimmed its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s holdings in SLB were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLB by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SLB by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SLB by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,860,000 after buying an additional 604,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SLB by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,738,000 after buying an additional 1,667,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SLB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,154,000 after buying an additional 281,937 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

SLB Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.