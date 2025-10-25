PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Acquires 200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,146.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,432.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5,360.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,010.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

