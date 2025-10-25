Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VCSH stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.