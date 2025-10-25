Peterson Wealth Services Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.2% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after acquiring an additional 271,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $489.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $491.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.67.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.