Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13,750.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 398.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,712,767.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $345.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.99 and its 200-day moving average is $322.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.71.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

