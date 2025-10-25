AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Raises Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after buying an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after buying an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,707,316,000 after acquiring an additional 295,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $254.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total value of $553,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,080,275.97. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,424,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

