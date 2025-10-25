Carrera Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Carrera Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $622.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $623.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

