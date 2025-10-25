Aspen Capital Management LLC Buys 65,322 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Aspen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,322 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 8.1% of Aspen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $28,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penney Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

