Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 90,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $238.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

