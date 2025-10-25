Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.