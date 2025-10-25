Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $450,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fielder Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $307.78 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $310.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

