Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cintas by 14.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 15.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Down 0.8%

CTAS stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

