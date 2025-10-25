City State Bank Purchases 79 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

City State Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

