Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,658,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,179 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $48,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 110,441.2% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

