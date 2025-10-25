Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 35,275 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,761,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,651,000 after purchasing an additional 469,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BND opened at $75.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.