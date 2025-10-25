Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.60 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

