Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $262.24 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,859,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $262,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $58.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

