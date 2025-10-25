Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total value of $553,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,080,275.97. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,424,880 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CRM opened at $254.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.07. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

