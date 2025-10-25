Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $95,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83. The stock has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

