Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Position Increased by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 169,825.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

