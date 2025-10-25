Curio Wealth LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 128,800.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,072.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $112.59.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

