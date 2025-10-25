Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 169,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 185,492 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $31.78.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71.

Get Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York now owns 4,238,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 821,687 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 162.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,499,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,799 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,827,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after acquiring an additional 233,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 156.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 703,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.