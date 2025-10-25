Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 159.4% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $221.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.01. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

