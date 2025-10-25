Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Trading 9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.91. 13,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 33,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

