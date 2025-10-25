JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BARC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 405 to GBX 455 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 355 to GBX 435 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 443.33.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 388.30 on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 223.75 and a one year high of GBX 389.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 375.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.05. The company has a market capitalization of £54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider Mary Francis acquired 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 371 per share, for a total transaction of £13,919.92. Also, insider Anna Cross sold 753,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373, for a total transaction of £2,810,323.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,377 shares of company stock worth $9,785,867. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

