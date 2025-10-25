Keeler Thomas Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

