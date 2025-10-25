Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF $IG

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 775,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 102,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IG opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 million, a PE ratio of 354.00 and a beta of 0.32. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

About Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

