Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

