FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $169.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

